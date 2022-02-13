College men fourth at All-Ohio DIII Championship meet

WESTERVILLE – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team tied for fourth place at the All-Ohio DIII Championships.

The team tied with Otterbein and Wittenberg. In a competitive field, the Quakers finished behind Case Western, Ohio Northern and champion Mount Union.

On the women’s side, Wilmington finished 14th with a limited squad.

Kayli Sullivan placed top eight in both weight throw (49-9.75 sixth) and shot put (39-6 fifth).

The distance medley relay squad made of Kolby Gluchowski, Savannah Rhodes, Milena Wahl and Kylee Schafer placed fifth 13:39.

For the men, the No. 1 weight throw squad in the country showed out Saturday with five in the top eight, led by freshman JJ Durr, as he threw his way into his first ever collegiate victory in weight throw. Durr posted a monster personal-best throw of 57-9 in the final rounds to secure the win.

Senior Joe Shuga continued a hot season finishing second with a throw of 57-7.75. Rounding out the top eight were Andrew Pacifico, Justin Shuga and Nathan Marcum.

To cap off the day for the throws squad, Blake Jamison heaved his way into first place in shot put with a toss of 49-11.

George Rickett outkicked a few runners for fourth place in the 5,000-meter run. In a new personal best time of 15:18, this marks two weeks in a row of personal bests at this distance for Rickett.

The distance medley group of Eric Reynolds, Anthony Gilmore, Aidan Henson and Josh Cyrus finished seventh with a season best time of 10:58.

Wilmington will head back to Wittenberg for the Wittenberg Invitational on Feb. 19.

