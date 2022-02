EC swim season ends at sectional meet

MASON — The East Clinton swim team season ended in the Division II sectional meet at Mason High School Friday and Saturday.

Relay teams accounted for 80 points for the EC girls and 58 points for the EC boys.

Molly Seabaugh and Savannah Tolle led the girl’s squad, putting 10 and 7 points respectively on the board in the individual races.

Shane Lynch led the ECHS boys by scoring 7 points in the individual races with Teddy Murphy and Elyon Hackmann also scoring four each.

“We wish the best for our seniors this year,” EC coach Rich Garnai said. “Kenton Deaton, Tanner Fooce, Jenna Stanley, Carah Anteck and Shane Lynch. The team has made a lot of improvements individually with their skills and times. I know the returning swimmers are already looking forward to competing again next year.”

East Clinton finished behind Clinton-Massie 113 to 72 and ahead of Wilmington (41 points).

SUMMARY

February 11-12, 2022

Div. II Sectional

@Mason High School

Boys Results

TEAMS: CHCA 345, Madeira 312, Fenwick 266, Carroll 204, Alter 155, Dayton Christian 149, Chaminade-Julienne 137, Cin. Country Day 126, Clinton-Massie 113, East Clinton 72, Wilmington 41, Miami Valley Christian 37

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Elyon Hackmann (FR); Teddy Murphy (JR); Shane Lynch (SR); Bo Frye (FR) 2:32.69

200 FREESTYLE: Murphy 4:14.38; Lynch 2:40.20

50 FREESTYLE: Jacob George (FR) 34.89; Hackmann 29.86

100 BUTTERFLY: George 1:41.23; Tanner Fooce (SR) 1:38.84

100 FREESTYLE: Frye 1:17.4; Dakota Pierson (SO) 1:29.25

500 FREESTYLE: Murphy 11:10.31; Lynch 7:39.81

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: George, Murphy, Pierson, Fooce 2:29.69

100 BACKSTROKE: Pierson 2:06.77; Hackmann 1:21.73

100 BREASTSTROKE: Frye 1:46.83

400 FREESTYLE RELAY: Lynch, Fooce, Frye, Hackmann 4:58.89

–

Girls Results

TEAMS: Mariemont 512, Indian Hill 379, CHCA 372, Cin. Country Day 203, East Clinton 104, Carlisle 91, Clark Montessori 36

200 FREESTYLE MEDLEY: Emmy Chambliss (SO); Kaylyn Deaton (SO); Savannah Tolle (JR); Melanie Harner (JR) 2:53.88

200 FREESTYLE: Kenton Deaton (SR) 2:58.37; Molly Seabaugh (SO) 3:18.78

50 FREESTYLE: Brooklyn Hamilton (SO) 44.10; Jade Campbell (SO) 48.38; Ka. Deaton 39.14; Tolle 36.39

100 BUTTERFLY: Tolle 1:33.02

100 FREESTYLE: Chambliss 1:26.72; Harner 1:37.68; Ke. Deaton 1:21.52

500 FREESTYLE: Seabaugh 9:08.50

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Ka. Deaton; Hamilton; Ke. Deaton; Tolle 2:34.02

100 BACKSTROKE: Chambliss 1:41.35; Harner 1:53.89; Campbell 2:10.53

100 BREASTSTROKE: Ka. Deaton 1:47.51; Hamilton 1:45.65

400 FREESTYLE RELAY: Chambliss; Harner; Seabaugh; Ke. Deaton 6:00.18