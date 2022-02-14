WHS bowlers win again, sweep Muskingum Inv. titles

The Wilmington High School bowling teams made it two straight tournament sweeps, taking both the boys and girls titles in the rescheduled Muskingum Invitational Sunday at Royal Z Lanes.

Wilmington also won the boys and girls titles in the SBAAC Bowling Championships last weekend.

The Wilmington boys defeated Clinton-Massie in the championship round by taking two of three games. The Falcons won the first game but the Hurricane won the final two. The margin was close between the two, just 16 pins.

The Wilmington girls defeated Hillsboro 2-0 in the championship pair, winning a close first game 210 to 184 then winning the second by 67 pins. Wilmington, Hillsboro, Centerville and Beavercreek were the final four teams.

East Clinton also participated in the tournament. The Astro girls bowled well but struggled in the second set of baker games. They finished fifth overall.

SUMMARY

February 13, 2022

@Royal Z Lanes

Muskingum Invitational

Boys Results

Jayden Tackett, Landon Mellinger, Isaac Pletcher, Lucas Neff, Hunter Gallion

Baker games: 180, 160, 208, 200 (748) 202, 205, 252, 246 (905) 209, 249, 203, 146 (807) 196, 218, 184 (598)

–

Girls Results

Kala Hatfield, Lexus Reiley, Haylee Wright, Tori Piatt, Kylie Fisher, Erin Drake, Reagen Reese, Emily Gerard

Baker games: 149, 143, 198, 161 (651) 166, 136, 163, 146 (611) 149, 147, 114, 149 (559) 157, 138, 202, 197 (694) 210, 165 (375)