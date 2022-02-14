Hurricane wrestlers drop pair at state dual meet

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — The Wilmington High School wrestling team lost a pair of matches Saturday at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association State Dual Meet tournament here at Louisville High School.

Wilmington lost to eventual champion St. Paris Graham in the opening match 66-11. The Hurricane then lost to Perry 56-22 in the first round of consolation matches. Perry finished fifth.

Carson Hibbs won the lone contested match against Graham, with an 18-1 tech fall victory over Cody Swigart at 132 pounds.

Thane McCoy at 138, Thad Stuckey at 165 and Josh Snell at 190 all had wins against Perry — McCoy by pin in 2:26, Stuckey by major decision 20-10 and Snell by pin in 54 seconds.

Brett Brooks won two matches, both by forfeit.

Quarterfinal 1

Graham Local 66 Wilmington 11

106 Beric Jordan 10 (G) dec. Mythias Stuckey 9 (W) tf26-11

113 Brogan Tucker 9 (G) pin Darius Stewart 9 (W) 1:10

120 Colt Ryan 11 (G) pin Ethan Bates 10 (W) 1:17

126 Bryce Kohler 9 (G) pin Elijah Hibbs 9 (W) 1:14

132 Carson Hibbs 11 (W) dec. Cody Swigart 10 (G) tf18-1

138 Hayden Hughes 10 (G) dec. Thane McCoy 11 (W) Dec 8-6

144 Nolan Gessler 12 (G dec. Alex Smith 10 (W) tf19-1

150 Eli Jacks 10 (G) pin Lee Lynch 12 (W) 1:02

157 Gunner Cramblett 10 (G) pin Gage Davis 11 (W) 1:51

165 Luke James 9 (G) dec. Thad Stuckey 11 (W) tf17-2

175 Zack Burroughs 12 (G) pin Brayden Smith 12 (W) 1:48

190 Evan Lykins 12 (G) pin Joshua Snell 11 (W) 4:38

215 Carter Neves 10 (G) pin Paul McKnight 10 (W) 0:41

285 Bret Brooks 12 (W) forfeit Nolan Neves 12 (G)

Consolation 1

Perry 56 Wilmington 22

106 Riley Rowan 10 (P) pin Mythias Stuckey 9 (W) 1:48

113 Dominic Ciolli 11 (P) pin Darius Stewart 9 (W) 0:57

120 Zach Bellissimo 12 (P) pin Ethan Bates 10 (W) 0:30

126 Drew Smith 9 (P) pin Elijah Hibbs 9 (W) 1:04

132 Brock Christian 11 (P) dec. Carson Hibbs 11 (W) Dec 8-1

138 Thane McCoy 11 (W) pin Calvin Peters 11 (P) 2:26

144 Calvin Rowan 12 (P) pin Alex Smith 10 (W) 2:27

150 Domenick LaMacchia 10 (P) dec. Lee Lynch 12 (W) tf16-0

157 Ryan Brubaker 11 (P) pin Gage Davis 11 (W) 1:19

165 Thad Stuckey 11 (W) dec. Ethan Hicks 12 (P) md20-10

175 Chuck Thomas 9 (P) pin Brayden Smith 12 (W) 3:25

190 Joshua Snell 11 (W) pin Garcia Lopez 12 (P) 0:54

215 Kenny Walker 11 (P) pin Paul McKnight 10 (W) 5:34

285 Bret Brooks 12 (W) forfeit A.J. Kifus 11 (P)

