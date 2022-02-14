Davis advances to district in 2 events

Wilmington High School senior Jordan Davis is off to a good start in his bid to return to the state swim meet.

In competition at the Division II sectional meet at Mason High School, Davis won the 100 butterfly in 51.52 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 52.62 seconds.

For the WHS girls, the season ended in the Division I sectional at the Washington Township Rec Center. The 200 free relay team of Adriana Benitez, Hannah Scott, Chloe Sutton and Bailey Moyer finished fourth in 2:01.95. Individually, Moyer was seventh in the 50 free in 29.12 seconds.

Going in to the district meet, Davis has the fastest time in the 100 fly and the second fastest time in the 100 back.

SUMMARY

February 11-12, 2022

Div I Sectional

@Washington Twp Rec Center

Girls Results

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Wilmington (5) Hannah Scott, Chloe Sutton, Bailey Moyer, Adriana Benitez 2:16.68

200 FREE: Adriana Benitez (12) 2:35.8; Alica Clair (18) 2:54.15; Teagan Phillips (19) 3:00.24; Hannah Reynolds (20) 3:01

50 FREE: Bailey Moyer (7) 29.12; Chloe Sutton (10) 30.85; Sydney Totten (12) 32.19; Teagan Phillips 921) 36.79

100 FREE: Bailey Moyer (10) 1:06.51; Hannah Scott 912) 1:11.05; Jocelyn Engel (15) 1:17.09; Layna Holmes (19) 1:27.79

500 FREE: Adriana Benitez (9) 7:11.52; Madilyn Brausch (12) 8:21.03; Hannah Reynolds (13) 8:36.74

200 FREE RELAY: Wilmington (4) Adriana Benitez, Hannah Scott, Chloe Sutton, Bailey Moyer 2:01.95

100 BACK: Hannah Scott (11) 1:17.44; Jocelyn Engel (17) 1:35.38; Katelynn Totten (18) 1:36.33; Sofia Castillo (20) 1:47.52

100 BREAST: Chloe Sutton (10) 1:26.06; Alice Clair 914) 1:40.52

–

Div II Sectional

@Mason High School

Boys Results

50 FREE: Barrett Powell (25) 27.81; Johnathan Winner (39) 41.61

100 FLY: Jordan Davis (1) 51.52

100 FREE: Johnathan Winner (35) 1:26.36

100 BACK: Jordan Davis (1) 52.62

100 BREAST: Barrett Powell (16) 1:25.16