Massie team, 4 individuals advance to districts

CINCINNATI — Clinton-Massie finished third and led a solid Clinton County contingent on a successful day of bowling at the Division II Sectional Bowling Championship at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The Falcons had a 4078 team pinfall count and finished behind fellow SBAAC schools Georgetown 428 and Batavia 4144.

The top seven teams and top seven individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district tournament Feb. 23 at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

While the Falcons are the only team from the county to advance, East Clinton’s Ricky Kempke and Blanchester’s Bryan Brewer, Ryan Brewer and Dakota Abney also will continue their seasons.

Kempke had a 588 series but had the potential for a much higher score. After games of 246 and 194, he finished with a 148.

Brewer had a 554 series and Abney bowled a 547. Bryan Brewer had a 541.

Cole Johnston led the Falcons with a 630 series, eighth best in the entire tournament. He had games of 211, 213, 206.

Right behind in ninth place, Tyler Keck had a 623 series, bouncing back from a 166 first game. He had 202 and 255 to finish.

Gavan Hunter, Bryant Pinkerton, Bradnon Moritz and Braeden Adams rounded out the Massie bowlers on the day.

SUMMARY

February 15, 2022

Division II Sectional Bowling Championship

@Cherry Grove Lanes

TEAMS

Georgetown 4238; Batavia 4144; Clinton-Massie 4078; Seven Hills 3854; McNicholas 3779; Williamsburg 3594; Ripley 3501. Also, East Clinton 3412, Blanchester 3360

INDIVIDUALS (Top 5)

Kaleb Franklin (Geo) 729; Dean Singleton (McN) 710; Spencer Bick (Geo) 685; Wali Khan (SCD) 669; Charlie Huhn (Bat) 647

MASSIE

Cole Johnston (CM) 630; Tyler Keck (CM) 623; Gavan Hunter (CM) 555; Bryant Pinkerton (CM) 475; Brandon Moritz (CM) 180; Braeden Adams (CM) 149

EAST CLINTON

Ricky Kempke (EC) 588; Lukas Runk (EC) 530; Denver Day (EC) 521; Brady Gaddis (EC) 462; Austin Alloy (EC) 134; Liam McPherson (EC) 103

BLANCHESTER

Ryan Brewer (Bl) 554; Dakota Abney (Bl) 647; Bryan Brewer (Bl) 541; Braxton McFaddin (Bl) 422; Jacob Shelton (Bl) 318

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_RoyalZ_pins-2.jpg

Results of Div. II Sectional Bowling Championship