BETHEL — After scoring just 16 points in the first half, Clinton-Massie held Bethel-Tate to 16 points in the second half of a 47-40 win Tuesday night.

The victory ends a four-game losing streak for the Falcons (7-15).

Bethel-Tate is 7-12.

Clinton-Massie trailed 24-16 at halftime then rallied in the second half for the win.

The Falcons get in to tournament play 6 p.m. Friday against Wyoming at Mason High School.

