Lacrosse club team information meeting Feb. 22

An informational meeting for students in grades 6 to 12 interested in playing lacrosse will be held 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Clinton-Massie High School in the Community Room next to the gym.

The Clinton-Massie Lacrosse Club welcomes both new and experienced players from the area to join. Interested players do not need to be from the Clinton-Massie area. As a club sport, players from any school district (or homeschool) can sign up.

The season runs March through May with daily practices starting Feb. 23 after school from approximately 2:45 to 5 p.m. Games will be played around the Southwest Ohio area so travel will be required.

Information on costs, schedules, and equipment will be addressed at the Feb. 22 meeting. If you are interested and cannot attend the meeting, email clintonmassielax@gmail.com.