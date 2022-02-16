EC girls game change; no cash at door

East Clinton’s district semifinal game Saturday against Madeira has been changed to a noon start.

The Division III Southwest District semifinal contest will be played at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court.

The Astros advanced to the game with a win over Finneytown while Madeira defeated Williamsburg.

In addition, fans who attend the game are reminded cash will not be accepted at the door on Saturday. Tickets should be purchased online in advance.

In part, the start time for the girls game was changed to allow East Clinton fans to attend the boys basketball tournament game 3 p.m. Saturday at Western Brown.

Kelsi Lilly goes up for two for the Astros against Finneytown Tuesday night at Wilmington’s Fred Summers Court. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_GBK_ecKLilly0215ec-2.jpg Kelsi Lilly goes up for two for the Astros against Finneytown Tuesday night at Wilmington’s Fred Summers Court.