EC leads county contingent to Beaver-Vu district

CINCINNATI-Led by East Clinton, Clinton County bowlers had another solid day Wednesday at the Division II Sectional Bowling Championship at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The Astros were third overall in the team standings while Clinton-Massie finished sixth. The top seven teams and top seven individual not on one of the seven qualifying teams earns a berth to Tuesday’s district tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

For East Clinton, it was a slow start to the day. The Astros were fifth after three team games but had the second highest score in the six baker games and moved in to third place.

Tessa Bosier had a fine 574 series, despite a 166 game in the final, and was the third individual in the tournament. Josie Runk was sixth overall with a 547 series.

There was a clear line among the district qualifiers. The top two teams were 200-plus pins ahead of the next three who were more than 500 pins better than the final two qualifiers.

Clinton-Massie has room to impr0ve as they posted the lowest set of baker games among the qualifying teams.

Lacie Sandlin led the Lady Falcons with a 482 series, good enough for 13th among individuals.

By just nine pins, Blanchester missed out on making it three qualifying teams. The Ladycats were eighth overall. Madison Pembleton led BHS with a 419 series and earned a spt in next week’s district as an individual.

With the tournament champion freshman Heaven Clark, Batavia won the tournament. Clark had a 628 series.

The Bulldogs edged SBAAC rival Georgetown who was 28 pins back in second place.

SUMMARY

February 16, 2022

Division II Sectional

Girls Bowling Championship

@Cherry Grove Lanes

TEAMS

Batavia 3451 Georgetown 3423 East Clinton 3217 Summit Country Day 3215 Bethel-Tate 3210 Clinton-Massie 2675 McNicholas 2662 Blanchester 2654 Felicity 2652 Ripley 2542 Fayetteville 2480 Mariemont 2367 Clark Montessori 2185 Seven Hills 2044

INDIVIDUALS

Top 5-Heaven Clark (Bat) 628; Skyy Williams (IH) 620; Tessa Bosier (EC) 574; Kiarah Tapplar (SCD) 567; Kalisa Jennings (Geo) 554

EAST CLINTON

Tessa Bosier 202, 206, 166 (574) Josie Runk 168, 152, 227 (547) August Morgan 155, 181, 145 (481) Leanne Wallace 89, 152, 93 (338) Natalie Anderson 89, 152, 93 (34)

CLINTON-MASSIE

Lacie Sandlin 162, 154, 166 (482) Anna Jones 135, 111, 149 (395) Khyla Jaramillo 133, 120, 136 (389) Kassie Renner 107, xx, 102 (209) Maggie Miracle 141, xx, xx (141) Mollie Miracle xx, xx, 135 (135) Rylie Gilbert xx, 113, xx (113)

BLANCHESTER

Madison Pembleton 130, 139, 150 (419) Katelyn Toles 133, 150, 127 (410) Makayla Lanham 101, 122, 155 (378) Emily Wilson 114, 126, 117 (357) Gracie Kaehler 105, 121, 86 (312)

East Clinton's Tessa Bosier was third among all bowlers Wednesday at the Division II Sectional at Cherry Grove Lanes. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File