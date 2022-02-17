WC swimmers begin competition at OACs

AKRON, Ohio – The Wilmington College swim teams opened the 2022 Ohio Athletic Conference Swimming & Diving Championships Wednesday at Akron University.

The men’s quartet of Logan Lippert, Michael Phillippe, Dane Klosterman and Austin Reed posted a time of 7:27.98, more than 30 seconds faster than the seeded time, to finish fifth. John Carroll University won the event by touching the wall in 6:41.95 to set a new conference record.

The women’s team of Ashley Carlson, Anna Endsley, Adrienne Reynek, Audrey Bibb finished in 8:49.50, more than 45 seconds faster than the seeded time, and placed fifth overall. John Carroll University won the event by touching the wall in 7:56.80.

The first full day of action was scheduled to begin 10 a.m. today with prelims.