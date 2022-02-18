Hurricane senior qualifies for state in 2 events

OXFORD — Wilmington’s Jordan Davis will return to Canton next week for the state swim meet.

Competing in the Div. II Southwest District Swimming Championship at Miami University’s Aquatic Center, the top two in each event advance to the state along with 16 at-large swimmers based on times in each district meet in the state.

Davis went 49.9 seconds in the 100 butterfly, winning his heat and taking second overall. The Hurricane senior also clocked in at 50.47 in the 100 backstroke, finishing second in the heat and second overall.

Massie’s Luke Lentine was seventh overall in the 100 fly, posting a time of 53.04. At this time it would appear he has a decent chance to advance to state but he’ll have to wait until statewide district results are posted.

In the 200 freestyle, Luke Lentine was 10th overall in 50.43, a three-second improvement. Bryce Hensley was 24th overall.

Hensley also competed in the 100 freestyle, placing 27th overall in 55.55 seconds.

Hensley and Lutine then teamed with Nathaniel Patrick and Quinton Smith for the Falcons in the 400 freestyle relay.

Bryce Hensley | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_cm2BryceHensley0218me.jpg Bryce Hensley | Mark Huber Photo Luke Lentine | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_cm2LukeLentine0218me.jpg Luke Lentine | Mark Huber Photo Bryce Hensley | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_cmBryceHensley0218me.jpg Bryce Hensley | Mark Huber Photo Luke Lentine | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_cmLukeLentine0218me.jpg Luke Lentine | Mark Huber Photo Coaches Kacie Jenkins and Brianna Gilbert | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_JenkinGilbert0218me.jpg Coaches Kacie Jenkins and Brianna Gilbert | Mark Huber Photo Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_wil2JDavis0218me.jpg Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_wil3JDavis0218me.jpg Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_wilJDavis0218me.jpg Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo Bryce Hensley | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_cm2BHensleyRel0218me.jpg Bryce Hensley | Mark Huber Photo Luke Lentine | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_cmLukeLentineRel0218me.jpg Luke Lentine | Mark Huber Photo Nathaniel Patrick | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_cmNPatrickRel0218me.jpg Nathaniel Patrick | Mark Huber Photo Quinton Smith | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_cmQSMithRel0218me.jpg Quinton Smith | Mark Huber Photo Clinton-Massie’s 400 free relay | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_cmRelay0218me.jpg Clinton-Massie’s 400 free relay | Mark Huber Photo Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_wil6JDavis0218me.jpg Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_wil7JDavis0218me.jpg Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_wil8JDavis0218me.jpg Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_wil9JDavis0218me.jpg Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo Sam Campbell and Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_wilDavisCampbell0218me.jpg Sam Campbell and Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_SWM_wil5JDavis0218me.jpg Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports