Hurricane senior qualifies for state in 2 events

Bryce Hensley | Mark Huber Photo
Coaches Kacie Jenkins and Brianna Gilbert | Mark Huber Photo
Nathaniel Patrick | Mark Huber Photo
Quinton Smith | Mark Huber Photo
Clinton-Massie's 400 free relay | Mark Huber Photo
Sam Campbell and Jordan Davis | Mark Huber Photo
OXFORD — Wilmington’s Jordan Davis will return to Canton next week for the state swim meet.
Competing in the Div. II Southwest District Swimming Championship at Miami University’s Aquatic Center, the top two in each event advance to the state along with 16 at-large swimmers based on times in each district meet in the state.
Davis went 49.9 seconds in the 100 butterfly, winning his heat and taking second overall. The Hurricane senior also clocked in at 50.47 in the 100 backstroke, finishing second in the heat and second overall.
Massie’s Luke Lentine was seventh overall in the 100 fly, posting a time of 53.04. At this time it would appear he has a decent chance to advance to state but he’ll have to wait until statewide district results are posted.
In the 200 freestyle, Luke Lentine was 10th overall in 50.43, a three-second improvement. Bryce Hensley was 24th overall.
Hensley also competed in the 100 freestyle, placing 27th overall in 55.55 seconds.
Hensley and Lutine then teamed with Nathaniel Patrick and Quinton Smith for the Falcons in the 400 freestyle relay.
Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports