Massie wins SBAAC Wrestling Championship tournament

NEW RICHMOND — With a strong consolation semifinal round, Clinton-Massie walked away with the SBAAC Wrestling Championship tournament title Saturday at New Richmond High School.

The Falcons broke open a tight tournament with Wilmington and Batavia by winning six consolation semifinal round matches. The Hurricane won three and the Bulldogs won just one.

Going in to the consolation semis Massie and WHS were tied at 124 with the ‘Dogs nipping at their heels with 123 points.

After the six wins, the Falcons were in control with a 21.5 point lead over the Hurricane and a 34-point margin over the Bulldogs.

“The guys in the consolation round they really got the job done,” CM coach Spencer Running said. “Basically, they won us the championship.”

For Running, the tournament title not only gives Massie the American Division crown but also the overall SBAAC wrestling championship, the only real victory for most coaches.

“It’s the first time for me as head coach in the SBAAC to win the title outright,” said Running. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie by seven last season for the overall championship with Blanchester winning it all in 2020.

The Falcons lost to Wilmington twice in dual matches this season, lost to Batavia once and even finished behind Bethel-Tate in a recent tournament, Running noted. All that rolled into a bit of extra motivation for the Falcons.

“They were pumped up and ready to go,” said Running.

Clinton-Massie champions included Braden Rolf at 150 pounds and Lane Schulz at 215. Weight-class runnersup were Gatlin Newkirk at 113, Cole Moorman at 120, Grant Moorman at 144 and Elijah Groh at 190.

Wilmington won with Carson Hibbs at 132, Josh Snell at 190 and Brett Brooks at 285. Hurricane runnersup were Ty Stuckey at 106, Thane McCoy at 138 and Thad Stuckey at 165.

Blanchester’s lone titlist was Zane Panetta at 175 pounds.

East Clinton did not have a wrestler finish in the top four.

Running noted his 175-pounder Brandon Musser who did not place in the tournament.

But Musser was away from the all week until Thursday when he was pressed in to duty just two days before the tournament. Musser won a match.

“It’s something kinda cool,” Running said.

SUMMARY

February 19, 2022

SBAA Wrestling Championship

@New Richmond High School

TEAMS

American Division: Clinton Massie 179, Wilmington 165.5, Batavia 146, New Richmond 115.5, Western Brown 97.5, and Goshen 10. Coach-of-the-Year – Spencer Running, Clinton Massie. Wrestler-of-the-Year – Brandon Sauter, Batavia.

National Division: Bethel-Tate 83, Clermont Northeastern 83, Blanchester 74, Williamsburg 23, and East Clinton 11, Co-Coach-of-the-Year – Tom Donahue, Bethel-Tate and Scott Wells, Clermont Northeastern. Wrestler-of-the-Year – Jacob Groeber, Clermont Northeastern

INDIVIDUALS

Championship matches

106 – Logan Dean, Bethel-Tate over Mythias Stuckey, Wilmington Default

113 – Blake Niehaus, Batavia over Gatlin Newkirk, Clinton Massie 13-5

120 – Zachary Asbury, New Richmond over Cole Moorman, Clinton Massie 0:41

126 – Brandon Sauter, Batavia over Will Kohus, Western Brown 1:49

132 – Carson Hibbs, Wilmington over Tate Bein, Batavia 8-6 SV

138 – Nathan Kulbe, Batavia over Thane McCoy, Wilmington 13-3

144 – Colby Johnson, Clermont Northeastern over Grant Moorman, Clinton Massie 2:48

150 – Braden Rolf, Clinton Massie over Wyatt Eppert, Batavia 3:54

157 – Hank Williams, Bethel-Tate over Griffin Ross, New Richmond14-4

165 – Jacob Groeber, Clermont Northeastern over Thad Stuckey, Wilmington 11-4

175 – Zane Panetta, Blanchester over Trent Kellerman, Williamsburg 11-6

190 – Joshua Snell, Wilmington over Elijah Groh, Clinton Massie, 3:09

215 – Lane Schulz, Clinton Massie over Colin Shelton, Batavia 6-1

285 – Bret Brooks, Wilmington over Cameron Weil, Western Brown 5-1

