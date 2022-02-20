No. 13 John Carroll wins wire-to-wire over WC women

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – John Carroll University scored 31 first-quarter points in a wire-to-wire victory over the Wilmington College women’s basketball team Saturday in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center.

The win gives the Blue Streaks, ranked No. 13 in the most recent D3Hoops.com Top 25 Poll, a share of the regular season title while the Fightin’ Quakers conclude the regular season with a 7-17 record.

JCU shot 11-of-21 from the field including 4-of-7 from three-point distance in the first quarter. Wilmington hung around for the earlier stages of the quarter as a Cassidy Lovett layup off a Kenzie Campbell steal made it 16-11 JCU.

The Blue Streaks answered with a 31-8 run that put the game away. JCU led comfortably 54-28 at halftime, and though WC played even in the second half, the Blue Streaks coasted to victory.

John Carroll’s Olivia Nagy finished the game with a rare triple-double in points (10), rebounds (24) and blocks (10) in 33 minutes.

For Wilmington, Lovett, Campbell, Brooke Davis and Zahrya Bailey finished in double figures with Kennedy Lewis’s seven rebounds being a team high.

The Quakers earn the No. 8 seed for the OAC Tournament and will host No. 9 Capital University Monday at Fred Raizk Arena.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_swishrgb-7.jpg