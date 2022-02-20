College hosting OAC tourney doubleheader 6 p.m. Monday

Wilmington College will host an Ohio Athletic Conference post-season doubleheader Monday at Fred Raizk Arena.

The WC women will open the tournament against Capital 6 p.m. Monday.

The WC men then will play John Carroll at 8 p.m.

The college’s athletics spectator policy in conjunction with the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic is as follows:

All WC winter sport student-athletes will receive four passes for indoor home contests. Wilmington College faculty, staff and students are permitted to enter with a College ID.

Visiting teams will be given a pass list with a 50-guest maximum.

Photo identification and a facial covering will be required for entry into Hermann Court. Facial coverings over the nose and mouth are to be worn at all times.

No food or beverages are permitted in the venue.

If a spectator’s name does not appear on the pass list and the individual doesn’t have face covering, entry will not be permitted. Non-compliant guests will be asked to leave the venue.