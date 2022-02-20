WC baseball opens with 10-9 win over Blackburn

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Wilmington College baseball team got its 2022 season off to a good start Saturday with a 10-9 win over Blackburn College.

Jesse Reliford and Jared Lammert had multiple hits for Wilmington while Caleb Scott and Aaron Burns both homered. Scott hit a two-run blast in the first and Burns added a solo shot in the seventh.

Luke Chappie, a Clinton-Massie graduate, started on the mound for WC and gave way to Kaleb Stines who picked up the win in relief. Reliford earned the save for the Quakers.

Reliford drove in Owen Baumann in the first then Scott ripped one over the centerfield fence to make it 3-0 WC.

After Blackburn made it 3-2, Wilmington pushed the lead to 5-2 as Jacob Kalt singled home Lammert. Reliford drew a bases loaded walk in the fourth. A Beaver throwing error allowed WC to lead 6-2.

But the Beavers tied the game at 6-6 before Burns’ solo homer. Dominic Depa drove in two runs to push the Quaker lead to 9-6. Up 9-8, Evan Kelsey plated Wilmington’s final run in the top of the ninth.

Reliford stranded a runner on base in the ninth with a strikeout and groundout.

Wilmington (1-0) closes out the weekend with games against DePauw University (Ind.) and North Central College (Ill.) today beginning at 11 a.m.