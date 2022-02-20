Heys claims 6th WC track, field record at Wittenberg

WITTENBERG – Simon Heys claimed his sixth Wilmington College track and field record Saturday at the Wittenberg Invite indoor meet.

Heys went 4:11.93 in the mile to take down the previous record from 2015. The run was good enough for second place Heys came back later in the meet to finish fifth in the 1,000-meter run in 2:32, just seconds off another school record.

The Wilmington High School graduate owns every school record for Wilmington College track and field from the mile to the 10,000-meter run (aside from the 3,000-meter steeplechase).

For the women, Kayli Sullivan highlighted her day with a first-place finish and facility record in shot put with a toss of 40-7.75. She followed with a second-place finish in weight throw (50-4). Madison Dietz finished out the field events with a fourth-place mark in long jump and a sixth-place distance in triple jump.

The Quaker 4×200 squad of Kylee Schafer, Lily Williford, Rachel Spanfellner and Jenna Victor (another WHS grad) finished second in 1:55.08. Schafer doubled back and took sixth in the 400-meters (63.66). Kaitlyn Rauch set a 40-second personal best in the mile run (6:49.75).

In a slew of personal bests for the men’s team, next on the list was Eric Reynolds, who took sixth in the 1,000-meter run with a thirteen second lifetime best of 2:36.43. East Clinton graduate Aidan Henson followed with a lifetime best in the 500-meter dash with a third-place time of 1:07.84. To round out the day on the track side, the 4×400 squad of Henson, Josh Cyrus, Anthony Gilmore and Reynolds placed fourth in a season best time of 3:33.34.

As always, the Quaker throws squad took over in weight throw. Led by a 57-3 first place throw by JJ Durr, the rest followed in suit. Nathan Marcum second (54-3) and Justin Shuga third (54-3). Andrew Pacifico came in fourth with a heave of 52-6 and the last personal best coming from Nathan Borgan with a toss of 51-5 for eighth place.

Blake Jamison led the squad in shot put with a third-place mark of 49-4.25 with Durr taking sixth and Shuga claiming eighth. To wrap up the day for field events, Brady Vilvens jumped his way to third in triple jump with a leap of 41-3.25.

With this meet being the conclusion of the indoor track regular season, the Quakers head to Mount Union for the Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Championships Friday and Saturday as the post-season is underway.

