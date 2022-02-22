Posted on by

BHS, CM, EC girls year concludes at Beaver-Vu


Div. II Girls District Bowling

News Journal

BEAVERCREEK — The bowling season ended Tuesday for Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton girls in the Div. II Southwest District Bowling Championship at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

East Clinton and Clinton-Massie had full teams in the tournament while Blanchester had a single bowler. Madison Pembleton had a 406 series for BHS.

East Clinton finished 17th in the team standings with 2,960 while Clinton-Massie was 22nd with 2,584. Graham won the tournament with 3,715. Batavia, from the SBAAC, was fourth as a team and earned a berth to the state tournament.

Addie Buckenroth of Benjamin Logan was the individual tournament champion with a 693 series.

August Morgan was the top East Clinton bowlers with a 486 series. Khyla Jaramillo had the high score for Clinton-Massie with a 429.

SUMMARY

February 22, 2022

Division II Southwest District

Bowling Championship

@Beaver-Vu Lanes

TEAMS

Graham 3715, Mechanicsburg 3687, Fort Loramie 3612, Batavia 3533. Also, 17-East Clinton 2960, 22-Clinton-Massie 2584

INDIVIDUALS

Top 3

1-Addie Buckenroth, Ben Logan, 693; 2-Gracie Astry, Gra, 603; 3-Ashlee Hess, FL, 590

EC

August Morgan 486, Tessa Bosier 465, Josie Runk 459, Leanna Wallace 391, Natalie Anderson 363

CM

Khyla Jaramillo 429, Lacie Sandlin 423, Anna Jones 361, Kassie Renner 330, Rylie Gilbert 107

BLAN

Madison Pembleton 406

Blanchester coach Troy Ballinger and Madison Pembleton
Clinton-Massie’s Khyla Jaramillo
Clinton-Massie coach Tyler Hayslip
Clinton-Massie’s Khyla Jaramillo and Lacie Sandlin
Clinton-Massie’s Lacie Sandlin
East Clinton coach Dale Wallace, Tessa Bosier, August Morgan
East Clinton’s Josie Runk, Tessa Boser, coach Joe Davis, coach Dale Wallace
East Clinton coach Dale Wallace, August Morgan and Tessa Bosier
East Clinton coach Joe Davis
East Clinton’s Natalie Anderson and Josie Runk
