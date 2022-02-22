BHS, CM, EC girls year concludes at Beaver-Vu

BEAVERCREEK — The bowling season ended Tuesday for Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton girls in the Div. II Southwest District Bowling Championship at Beaver-Vu Lanes.
East Clinton and Clinton-Massie had full teams in the tournament while Blanchester had a single bowler. Madison Pembleton had a 406 series for BHS.
East Clinton finished 17th in the team standings with 2,960 while Clinton-Massie was 22nd with 2,584. Graham won the tournament with 3,715. Batavia, from the SBAAC, was fourth as a team and earned a berth to the state tournament.
Addie Buckenroth of Benjamin Logan was the individual tournament champion with a 693 series.
August Morgan was the top East Clinton bowlers with a 486 series. Khyla Jaramillo had the high score for Clinton-Massie with a 429.
SUMMARY
February 22, 2022
Division II Southwest District
Bowling Championship
@Beaver-Vu Lanes
TEAMS
Graham 3715, Mechanicsburg 3687, Fort Loramie 3612, Batavia 3533. Also, 17-East Clinton 2960, 22-Clinton-Massie 2584
INDIVIDUALS
Top 3
1-Addie Buckenroth, Ben Logan, 693; 2-Gracie Astry, Gra, 603; 3-Ashlee Hess, FL, 590
EC
August Morgan 486, Tessa Bosier 465, Josie Runk 459, Leanna Wallace 391, Natalie Anderson 363
CM
Khyla Jaramillo 429, Lacie Sandlin 423, Anna Jones 361, Kassie Renner 330, Rylie Gilbert 107
BLAN
Madison Pembleton 406