Top-seeded John Carroll ends WC season 79-64

John Carroll put together a 17-4 run to break open a close game Tuesday and went on to defeat Wilmington College 79-64 in the Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament.

Wilmington, 8-18 on the year, was playing right with the tournament’s No. 1 seed, trailing 28-26 in the second quarter.

But the Blue Streaks pulled out to a 45-30 lead and never looked back.

Haley Cook had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for Wilmington. As a team, the Quakers had 27 rebounds.

Kennedy Lewis led WC with 17 points. Mackenzie Campbell dished out four assists.

Cassidy Lovett and Brooke Davis scored 10 points each.

John Carroll has won 11 of the last 12 meetings with Wilmington in women’s basketball.