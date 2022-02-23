Tackett strong, Hurricane advances to boys district

CINCINNATI — Led by 2021 state qualifier Jayden Tackett, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team earned a berth in next week’s Division I Southwest District Bowling Championship.

At the Division I Colerain Sectional Championship Wednesday, the Hurricane placed fifth in the final team standings, earning one of eighth team berths to the district event.

The Hurricane had a tournament total of 4,141 while sectional champion Fairfield finished with 4,406.

SBAAC league-mate Western Brown placed eighth with a 3,939 and earned a berth to the district as well.

Wilmington had 3,017 through three teams games and were standing third overall. WHS left plenty of pins on the deck, however. Wilmington had the most strikes of any of the top 20 teams with 93 but were 14th overall in spares made with just 40.

A 164 first baker game, though, put WHS back in the pack.

WHS was solid but not spectacular the rest of the way in the bakers, with games of 191, 197, 188, 191 and 193. The baker total was 1,1024, seventh best overall.

Tackett was powerful throughout the day, posting games of 234, 227 and 229 to finish with a 690 series.

He was second overall, behind only Jalen Morrow of Cincinnati St. Xavier who finished with 699.

Landon Mellinger bowled just one game but it was a dandy 257. Dominick Walters also bowled just one game and had 212.

Hunter Gallion finished with a 588 series on games of 188, 209, 191. Isaac Pletcher had 569, shaking off a slow start to finish with a 223 game. Lucas Neff had 539.

