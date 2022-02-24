Fisher leads WHS to district tournament

CINCINNATI — Led by tournament champion Kylie Fisher, Wilmington finished second Thursday in a Division I Colerain Sectional Bowling Championship tournament.

At Colerain Bowl, Fisher had a 279 game in her first post-season event and finished with a 641 series. Lilly Arvin of Hamilton also had a 641 series.

Wilmington had 3,662 as a team, bowling team games of 950, 868 and 779, and placed fourth in the final standings. WHS had several solid bakers games, posting a series of 194, 187, 166, 179, 131, 208.

In addition to Fisher, Tori Piatt had a 588 series with games of 173, 222, 193. She was sixth among individuals.

Haylee Wright bowled 480 and Lexus Reiley had 474. Kala Hatfield had a three-game set of 414.