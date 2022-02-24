Puller leads trio to JH state wrestling tourney

Three Clinton County wrestlers have earned a spot in the Ohio Athletic Commission state tournament March 19-20 in Youngstown.

Clinton-Massie’s Connor Musser qualified for the OAC state as well in the 90 pound class.

Josiah Puller of Wilmington won the 96 pound weight class while Max McCoy finished sixth at 96 pounds. The team met in the semifinal round with Puller coming out on top.

Donovan Perdue was eighth at 209 pounds, finishing eighth and earning an alternate spot for the state tournament.

The local wrestlers competed in the Junior High District tournament at Vandalia’s Butler High School.