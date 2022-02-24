Boys Hoops Final: Woodward 97, Blan 49

CINCINNATI — The Blanchester High School boys basketball season ended Thursday night with a 97-49 loss to Woodward in Div. II Sectional second round action at Princeton High School.

Bryce Sipple led Blanchester with 17 points. Seth Akers had 11 points.

Blanchester finishes its season at 4-18.

The Wildcats trailed 29-8 after one quarter and 61-28 at halftime. It was 87-36 after three quarters.

Woodward’s Paul McMillan IV moved in to seventh place on the OHSAA boys basketball career scoring list in the game. Next on the list ahead of McMillan is LeBron James.