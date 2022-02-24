Davis in championship races for 100 fly, 100 back

CANTON — Wilmington’s Jordan Davis qualified for the championship races in two events at the OHSAA Division II State Swimming Championship at McKinley High School’s CT Branin Natatorium.

Davis posted the third fastest time among all preliminary swimmers in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 50.08. The top time was posted by Gibson Holmes of Indian Hill, who went the distance in a state record time of 46.77 seconds.

Davis then swam 51.71 seconds in the 100 back, which is the fifth best time going in to the championship race this evening.

Luke Lentine of Clinton-Massie also swam the 100 butterfly, finishing in a persnal best 52.91 seconds which was 17th fastest. The top 16 swimmers advance to the final two races today, the top eight in the championship race and the next eight in the consolation race.

