State Swim Final: Davis 4th in 100 butterfly

CANTON — Jordan Davis was hoping for a better finish in the 100-yard butterfly.

In the OHSAA Division II Swimming Championship Friday night at C.T. Branin Natatorium, Davis finished fourth with a time of 49.91 seconds.

“I’m pretty disappointed with that one,” Davis said after the race. “I didn’t place as well as I think I should have. I wanted at least top three.”

Davis, a senior at Wilmington High School, has the 100-yard backstroke coming up later tonight.

In the 100 fly, Davis couldn’t pinpoint an issue with this race, which was a tick slower than last week’s swim in the Division II Southwest District Championship at Miami University. He went 49.9 in that race.

“My starts are usually weaker than everybody else, so it may have been that … I don’t know,” he said.

With an extended period of time in between races, Davis will have to get ready for the 100-yard backstroke. In the preliminary races on Thursday, Davis posted the fifth fastest time among the eight championship race qualifiers.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Davis said when asked about the disappointment lingering to the next race. “With an hour, hour and a half, I should have time to get it out of my mind.”

