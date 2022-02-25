Davis 4th in 100 fly, 5th in 100 back at state

CANTON — Jordan Davis was hoping for a better finish in the 100-yard butterfly.

In the OHSAA Division II Swimming Championship Friday night at C.T. Branin Natatorium, Davis finished fourth with a time of 49.91 seconds.

“I’m pretty disappointed with that one,” Davis said after the race. “I didn’t place as well as I think I should have. I wanted at least top three.”

In the 100 fly, Davis couldn’t pinpoint an issue with this race, which was a tick slower than last week’s swim in the Division II Southwest District Championship at Miami University. He went 49.9 in that race.

“My starts are usually weaker than everybody else, so it may have been that … I don’t know,” he said.

With an extended period of time in between races, Davis had to get ready for the 100-yard backstroke with a less-than-perfect swim in the 100 fly under his belt. In the preliminary races on Thursday, Davis posted the fifth fastest time among the eight championship race qualifiers in the 100 back.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Davis said when asked about the disappointment lingering to the next race. “With an hour, hour and a half, I should have time to get it out of my mind.”

Davis shrugged off the fourth-place finish in the 100 fly with a 51.66-second swim in the 100 backstroke, good enough for fifth place the same placement he was seeded in after the prelims.

The championship heat time was better than his preliminary heat time of 51.71 but again a shade off his swim of 50.47 at the district meet last week.

Coming in to the state meet, Davis said his goal was to finish in the top three in both races and he nearly achieved that goal.

Davis’ previous state resume includes last season finishing seventh in the 100 freestyle (46.99) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (52.46); and in 2019-20 placing ninth in the 100 free (47.72) and ninth in the 100 back (53.22).

So with his performance Friday, Davis has six top-10 finishes at the state meet, with two top-fives.

Hurricane senior earns 6 top-10 finishes in 3 trips to state meet

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

