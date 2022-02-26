BREAKING: East Clinton girls win district crown, 48-46

SPRINGFIELD — The East Clinton girls basketball team defeated Preble Shawnee 48-46 in a Division III Southwest District Championship game at Springfield High School.

East Clinton will play in the Division III Region 12 tournament 6 p.m. Wednesday at Springfield High School against Marion Pleasant.

Melony Arnold Photo of the East Clinton girls basketball team and their fans in the background. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_GBK_ecdistrictchamps-1.jpg Melony Arnold Photo of the East Clinton girls basketball team and their fans in the background.