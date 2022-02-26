How Sweet (16) it is: EC to play in regional

SPRINGFIELD — The East Clinton girls basketball team reached the school’s first Sweet 16 (boys or girls) with a 48-46 victory over Camden Preble Shawnee Saturday in a Division III district title tilt at Springfield High School.

After East Clinton missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 8.6 seconds left, and Preble Shawnee grabbed the rebound and called timeout, the Arrows drove the length of the court, but the game-tying attempt missed the mark at the buzzer.

Kami Whiteaker’s third three of the afternoon, with 20.7 seconds to go in the contest, proved to be the game-winner.

The Arrows tried to tie the game with :11.9 seconds left. Both teams grabbed the rebound, with the possession arrow to the Arrows.

Three seconds later, there was another tie up, this time going to the Astros.

East Clinton scored the game’s first six points, but Preble Shawnee responded with seven straight. EC scored the first quarter’s final eight points to lead 16-10.

Preble Shawnee scored nine of the next 12 to knot the game at 19. After the teams traded buckets, the Arrows took the lead for the final 3:20 of the half. Arrow Liv Thompson, who led all scorers with 20, including 16 in the first half and eight of those on drives to the hoop in the final 2:14 of the half.

The Arrows held the lead the entire third quarter, including its largest lead of the afternoon, 38-31 at the 2:53 mark, after a 7-1 spurt.

East Clinton finally caught and passed the Arrows, 40-38, on one of Jayden Murphy’s three threes with 7:05 left in the game.

There were three ties and two lead changes after that, with the final one being the Whiteaker game-winner.

Whiteaker finished with 10 points. Libby Evanshine led the Astros with 15 points.

East Clinton advances to play Marion Pleasant at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, back at Springfield High School.

The other regional semifinal will feature Cincinnati Purcell-Marian, which finished second in the final Associated Press Division III state girls basketball poll, versus either Waynesville or Mariemont.

Check back here for updates to the story, including reaction from EC head coach Bill Bean.

SUMMARY

February 26, 2022

Div III District Title Game

@Springfield High School

East Clinton 48, Preble Shawnee 46

EC – 16 10 9 13 – 48

PS – 10 21 7 8 – 46

EC (48) – Collom 1-0-2, Evanshine 4-6-15, Whiteaker 3-1-10, Runyon 2-0-4, Lilly 2-0-4, Tong 0-0-0, Jones 0-0-0, Murphy 4-2-13. Total 16-9-48. 3-point goals: 7 (Whiteaker 3, Murphy 3, Evanshine). FTM-FTA 9-15, 60 percent.

PS (46) – Woodard 1-2-4, Thompson 9-0-20, Lovely 0-0-0, Jewell 5-4-15, Howard 1-0-2, Kulms 2-1-5. Total 18-7-46. 3-point goals: 3 (Thompson 2, Jewell). FTM-FTA 7-11, 64 percent.

