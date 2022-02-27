RDP: Six top teams defeated in college basketball

No. 23 ST. MARY’S 67, No. 1 GONZAGA 57

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six rebounds and No. 23 Saint Mary’s beat No. 1 Gonzaga 67-57 on Saturday night to prevent the Bulldogs from completing another undefeated run in the West Coast Conference.

The top six teams in the AP poll all lost and seven of the top-nine fell Saturday.

Fans poured onto the court at in a wild celebration of the Gaels’ 18th consecutive win at McKeon Pavilion.

Saint Mary’s ended Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak, beating a No. 1 team for the first time since knocking off the Bulldogs in the 2019 conference tournament title game.

Matthias Tass added 13 points for the Gaels (24-6, 12-3) and made a pivotal block with 1:15 seconds remaining. Kyle Bowman made a pair of clutch 3-pointers after missing his first seven shots.

Rasir Bolton scored 16 points for Gonzaga (24-3, 13-1). Drew Timme had six points and eight rebounds, but shot 2 of 10 for the Bulldogs, who had already clinched the WCC regular-season title.

Saint Mary’s had lost seven straight to its rivals from the Pacific Northwest, including five straight at home, before stunning the Bulldogs.

COLORADO 79, NO. 2 ARIZONA 63

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — K.J. Simpson and Tristan da Silva led a second-half surge that carried Colorado past Arizona, matching the highest-ranked opponent ever beaten by the Buffaloes.

Fans stormed the floor after the Buffs (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) snapped the Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak. The loss by the nation’s second-ranked team behind No. 1 Gonzaga added to a shocking Saturday in which No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Kansas and No. 6 Kentucky all lost, as did No. 9 Texas Tech.

Da Silva scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half and Simpson scored all but one of his 13 points after halftime.

Arizona (25-3, 15-2) led 37-32 at the break, but the Wildcats’ leading scorer, Bennedict Mathurin, was held scoreless in the second half after scoring 12 points in the first half. Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats with 13 points.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 67, NO. 3 AUBURN 62

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points and Zakai Zeigler had 11 of his 13 points in the second half to lead Tennessee over Auburn.

Kennedy Chandler had 13 and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 for the Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 Southeastern Conference), who improved their record at home to 15-0 this season.

The Tigers (25-4, 13-3) were led by Jabari Smith with 27 points. K.D. Johnson had 18 points as Auburn lost on the road for the third straight time.

Tennessee led by 10 with 2 minutes left in the game, but Auburn chipped away at the lead. Smith had a four-point play with 58 seconds left to cut the difference to three, then Zeigler hit a running jumper to push the lead back to five, 65-60.

MICHIGAN STATE 68, NO. 4 PURDUE 65

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, helping Michigan State top Purdue.

The Spartans (19-9, 10-7) gave Tom Izzo his 662nd victory, matching Bob Knight’s total at Indiana for the record by a coach at a Big Ten school.

The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) had won three straight and nine of 10 overall.

Purdue’s Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points. Jaden Ivey had 16 points, and Trevion Williams added 11 points.

Michigan State’s Gabe Brown had 13 points. Julius Marble scored 12 while Max Christie and A.J. Hoggard each finished with 11.

NO. 10 BAYLOR 80, NO. 5 KANSAS 70

WACO, Texas (AP) — Flo Thamba had 18 points, Jeremy Sochan had 17 and Baylor overcame a big early deficit to beat Kansas, avenging an embarrassing loss three weeks earlier and keeping the Jayhawks from clinching a share of their 20th Big 12 title.

The Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) didn’t take the lead until the opening minute after halftime, and went ahead to stay at 65-63 on Thamba’s jumper with 4:07 left. That came after Ochai Abaji, who had 27 points for Kansas, made a tying 3-pointer.

The Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3) had their four-game winning streak snapped and missed a chance to lay claim to another Big 12 title. They still have three games left, including a game postponed from Jan. 1.

NO. 18 ARKANSAS 75, NO. 6 KENTUCKY 73

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae had 30 points and eight assists, and Arkansas topped Kentucky in a matchup of teams peaking late in the season.

Jaylin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Arkansas (23-6, 12-4) helped create a tie with Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) and Tennessee for second place in the Southeastern Conference with two games to play. The Razorbacks won for the 13th time in their last 14 games.

Notae passed to Williams for a jump shot that lifted Arkansas to a 71-70 lead with 1:22 left. Williams and Davonte Davis each made two free throws to help the Razorbacks hold on down the stretch.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats, who lost for the only the second time in their last 10 games. Sahvir Wheeler and Keion Brooks Jr. each scored 14 points.

NO. 7 DUKE 97, SYRACUSE 72

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Williams scored a season-high 28 points, Paolo Banchero had 21 and AJ Griffin added 20 as Duke raced to an early lead and beat Syracuse.

It was the final regular-season meeting between the two winningest coaches in Division I history — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,195), who’s retiring after the season, and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (997). It was Krzyzewski’s 200th road win in the Atlantic Coast Conference, extending his record.

Duke (25-4, 15-3 ACC) is closing in on its first ACC regular-season championship since 2010. The Blue Devils were a game ahead of Notre Dame, which beat Georgia Tech on Saturday night. The Blue Devils have a seven-game road winning streak, the longest active one by a Power 5 team.

Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse (15-14, 9-9) with 23, Joe Girard had 18 and freshman Benny Williams a season-high 14.

TCU 69, NO. 9 TEXAS TECH

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles scored 26 points, Xavier Cork dunked for the go-ahead bucket late and TCU boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes by rallying for an upset of Texas Tech.

The Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12) trailed by 11 points early in the second half and went ahead for the first time after the break on a 3-pointer by Francisco Farabello for a 61-60 lead.

TCU won the second of four consecutive games against ranked opponents after losing a 10-point lead in the second half at 20th-ranked Texas. The next two are back-to-back against No. 5 Kansas. Winning one of the four helps the Horned Frogs’ resume significantly.

Farabello’s bucket started a stretch of seven consecutive possessions in which the lead changed hands inside the 4-minute mark. That run ended on a shot-clock violation by the Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5) after Cork’s dunk put TCU ahead 67-66 with 1:11 remaining.

NO. 11 PROVIDENCE 72, CREIGHTON 51

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A.J. Reeves made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help Providence win its first Big East regular-season championship.

Nate Watson and Al Durham each added 12 points, and Justin Minaya had 11 rebounds for Providence (24-3, 14-2).

Ryan Kalkbrenner paced the Bluejays (19-9, 11-6) with 13 points, and Alex O’Connell added 12 points. Creighton shot 23% in the second half.

Providence started the second half up nine points and quickly pushed the lead to double digits behind a slam dunk by Watson and a corner 3-pointer from Minaya. When Jared Bynum fed Watson for an easy layup, the Friars were on their way with a 51-35 lead with 14:52 remaining.

NO. 12 UCLA 94, OREGON STATE 55

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to lead UCLA over Oregon State.

Despite the absence of leading scorer Johnny Juzang (ankle injury), the Bruins (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) had plenty of firepower. Jaime Jacquez Jr. scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half, Julies Bernard had 16 points, and Cody Riley scored 13.

Oregon State (3-24, 1-16 Pac-12) has lost 14 games in a row since beating Utah on Dec. 30.

Beavers guard Dashawn Davis, who scored a career-high 31 points in Thursday’s double-overtime loss to No. 16 USC, managed just six points against the Bruins.

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 66, RUTGERS 61

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and Wisconsin took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference with a victory over Rutgers.

Brad Davison added 14 points, Chucky Hepburn had 13 and Tyler Wahl had 11 as the Badgers (23-5, 14-4) opened a game lead in the conference over No. 4 Purdue, which lost to Michigan State earlier in the day.

Wisconsin will host Purdue on Tuesday, and the Badgers won the earlier meeting.

Geo Baker had 16 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Rutgers (16-12, 10-8), but missed a game-tying 3-point attempt with four seconds to play.

NO. 16 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 70, OREGON 69

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Drew Peterson scored 20 points, including the inning 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds remaining, and Southern California beat Oregon.

Isaiah Mobley added 17 points for the Trojans (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12). They set a school record for regular-season victories.

Quincy Guerrier scored 15 points for Oregon (18-10, 11-6).

NO. 19 MURRAY STATE 70, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI 68

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Justice Hill scored nine straight points in the final three minutes, and Murray State beat Southeast Missouri to cap a perfect Ohio Valley Conference regular season.

Murray State is the sixth team in OVC history to go undefeated in conference play. It is the first to go 18-0, with the conference expanded its league schedule by two games this season. The Racers were also the last OVC team to go unbeaten in conference play during the 2014-15 season.

KJ Williams had 23 points and eight rebounds for Murray State (28-2, 18-0), and Trae Hannibal scored a career-high 20 points. Tevin Brown had 15, and Hill finished with 11.

Manny Patterson, a second-year transfer from Green Bay, scored each of his 12 points in the first half, helping Southeast Missouri (13-17, 8-9) to a 37-32 lead.

NO. 20 TEXAS 82, WEST VIRGINIA 81

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 15 of his season-high 26 points over the final 10 minutes, and Texas edged West Virginia.

Marcus Carr had 15 points for the Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12), and Jase Febres scored a season-high 14.

Texas trailed by 10 midway through the second half, but it rallied in time to earn its second straight win and improve to 4-6 on the road.

Malik Curry scored a season-high 27 points for last-place West Virginia (14-15, 3-13). Taz Sherman added 13 points and Gabe Osabuohien had 12.

NO. 24 ALABAMA 90, SOUTH CAROLINA 71

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and Jahvon Quinerly added 20 to lead Alabama to a victory over South Carolina.

The Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) built a big lead and brushed off a second-half comeback attempt by the Gamecocks (17-11, 8-8). Alabama has won five of its last six games.

Quinerly and Shackelford both made four 3-pointers. Quinerly went 4 of 5 from 3-point range, all in a first half when he scored 18, and had five assists.

Keon Ellis added 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Alabama. Charles Bediako scored 11 pointds, and JD Davison added 10.

