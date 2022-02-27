Bethany bounces WC lacrosse 16-7

BETHANY, W. Va. — Bethany College used a big third period to pull away from the Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team and earn a 16-7 non-conference win Saturday afternoon.

The Quakers fell behind 2-0 early in the first quarter, but were able to battle back thanks to a pair of goals by Austin Young. Justen Shaw scored just before the end of the first quarter to tie the game at 3-3. The Bethany Bison led 6-3 at halftime.

Despite third quarter goals by Austin Bondurant and Garrett Murrell, Bethany dominated and led 13-5 heading to the fourth quarter.

Young scored his third goal early in the fourth and Shaw scored his second goal of the day late.

Young now has seven goals for the season while Shaw has scored five. Cody Everly faced 36 shots on goal and saved 20.

Wilmington will play its home opener against Earlham 7 p.m. Wednesday at Townsend Field.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/02/web1_LOGO_Lacrosse-2.jpg