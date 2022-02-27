Chappie notches win as WC baseball beats MSJ

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Wilmington College baseball team won a tight 5-4 contest in game one of a three-game series with Mount St. Joseph University Saturday at Florence Freedom Stadium.

After a scoreless first inning, the “visiting” Lions struck for two in the top of the second, but WC starting pitcher Aaron Boster relied in his defense as a 6-4-3 double play ended the threat. For the second time this season, Aaron Burns homered leading off the bottom of the second with a blast over the left field fence.

MSJ went up 3-1 before Evan Kelsey singled home Dominic Depa, who advanced to third after a successful sacrifice bunt from Jared Lammert. Boster got through the sixth inning and Burns scored to tie the game, 3-3, when Depa singled to right for an RBI.

Luke Chappie came in to pitch for WC and stranded a one-out triple in the seventh and two-out double in the eighth. In the bottom of the eighth, Wilmington took advantage of a Lions error, scoring the go-ahead run on a balk and an unearned insurance run on another RBI-single from Depa.

As it turned out, the Quakers needed that insurance run as Mt. St. Joseph pulled within 5-4 in the ninth. Chappie earned the win, however, striking out pinch-hitter Nicholas Shields to end the game.

Both starting pitchers earned no-decision, quality starts as Boster allowed eight hits with five walks and seven strikeouts over six innings. Chappie earned the win with four strikeouts and four hits in the final three innings.

Depa finished 4-of-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Five other Quakers had a single hit including Burns’ home run and a double from Jesse Reliford.

Wilmington (2-2) will close out the series with a twinbill beginning at noon today.