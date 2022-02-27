Tackett 5th, Hobbs 8th at Central Region wrestling tourney

ADRIAN, Mich. — Caleb Tackett was fifth and Alex Hobbs eighth for the Wilmington College wrestling team Saturday at the NCAA Division III Central Region Championships hosted by Adrian College.

Tackett took fifth in the 197-pound weight class while Hobbs placed eighth in the 174-pound weight class. As a team, the Fightin’ Quakers placed 13th-of-20 teams with 31 points. Wabash College won the regional with 168.5 points while fellow Ohio Athletic Conference member Baldwin Wallace University claimed runner-up honors with 145.5 points.

Hobbs lost his seventh-place match by medical default.Tackett pinned Noah Dehainaunt of Muskingum University in 1:49 before getting pinned by Cash Thompson of Ohio Northern University in the consolation semifinals. Tackett rebounded to win the fifth-place match by pin in 3:51 over Jesse Kanatzar of John Carroll University.

On the tournament’s first day, Hobbs and Tackett both had a pair of wins. Skyler Cowgill had two pins. Shadrach Brausch, a Wilmington High School grad, opened with a pin but withdrew from the tournament due to injury.