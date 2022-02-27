WC women 6th at OAC indoor meet

ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s track and field team finished sixth Saturday in the Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship at Mount Union University.

Milena Wahl had herself a day with two top eight finishes. First, Wahl took fourth in the mile with a time of 5:19.14. This mark is second all-time for the Quakers and two seconds shy of the school record. Less than three hours later, she returned to the track in the 3,000-meter run and placed sixth in 10:48.62. This is the second year in a row she has finished in the top eight in the 3,000-meter run and the first time in the mile.

Madison Dietz finished seventh in triple jump with a leap of 33-1.25. Kayli Sullivan then took fourth in shot put with a toss of 39-0.25.

Both relay teams finished in the top eight. First the 4×200 squad of Kylee Schafer, Lily Williford, Rachel Spanfellner and Dietz came in sixth while the 4×400 squad of Schafer, Dietz, Spanfellner and Kolby Gluchowski took seventh.

Wilmington will continue the indoor postseason with a Last Chance Meet at Ohio Northern next weekend and Indoor Nationals the weekend after in North Carolina.

On the first day of competition, Sullivan got the day started for the Quakers with a podium finish and All-OAC honor in weight throw, placing third with a throw of 51-1.5. This is the second year in a row finishing top three at indoor conference and third year scoring in the top eight. Dietz finished in eighth place in long jump (16-9.25). The distance medley relay of Wahl, Savannah Rhodes, Gluchowski and Schafer finished fifth in 13:45.

