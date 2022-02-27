Mansfield named second team All-OAC

WESTERVILLE — Jeffery Mansfield was named second team Friday and represented the Wilmington College men’s basketball team as the Ohio Athletic Conference announced its post-season awards.

The Wilmington High School graduate led the Fightin’ Quakers in scoring (16.7 points) and assists (4.7) while being second on the team in rebounding at 6.6 boards per contest. The senior scored in double figures in all but three games including grabbing double-digit rebounds in five contests. In his final three games of the year, Mansfield scored 22 points in each, dished out at least eight assists and grabbed at least seven rebounds.

“Jeffrey is a phenomenal basketball player and a great ambassador of Wilmington College,” said KC Hunt, WC men’s basketball coach said. “I know he would say this is a team award. I appreciate the opportunity to be his coach.”

Mansfield, who joins Malcolm Heard II and Brandon Rogers as the three Fightin’ Quakers to have earned All-OAC honors three times, is currently ninth on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,326 career points. Wilmington finished its 2021-22 season with a 6-19 overall record.