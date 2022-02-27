EC wrestling season ends at sectional tournament

READING — The East Clinton wrestling season ended Saturday at the Division III Reading Sectional Wrestling Championship at the high school gym.

Mechanicsburg won the tournament, edging host Reading 255.5 to 242. Greenon was a distant third. The top four wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes advance to next week’s Division III Southwest District Wrestling Championship at Troy’s Hobart Arena.

East Clinton tied for 10th place.

Curtis Singleton was the top Astro placer, earning fifth place at 144 pounds. He pinned Bradley Donovan of Cincinnati Country Day in 1:44 in the fifth-place match and would be an alternate for the district tournament.

Christopher Rider was sixth at 126 pounds. He pinned Peyton Stahl of Clermont Northeastern for his only win.

Michael Horn won a match at 165 pounds while Owen Roberts won a match at 190 pounds.

Colton Brockman at 132, Zach Vest at 157 and Jade Griffith at 215 also competed in the tournament.