Kidd, Panetta lead BHS contingent to districts

MT. ORAB — Blanchester had two individual champions Saturday in the Division II Western Brown Sectional Wrestling Championship tournament.

Cody Kidd at 215 pounds and Zane Panetta at 175 pounds were crowned sectional champions for the Wildcats. Kidd pinned Colin Shelton of Batavia in 3:04 in the 215 title match. Panetta (34-5 on the year) decisioned Bubba Darnell of Bethel-Tate in the 175-pound championship match.

In the team standings, New Richmond led a five SBAAC schools at the top of the order with 191 points. Batavia was second, Bethel-Tate third, Blanchester fourth and Western Brown fifth. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to the Division II Southwest District Wrestling Championship Friday at Wilmington High School.

Hunter Smith was runnerup at 113 pounds, losing to Blake Niehaus of Batavia by pin in 58 seconds in the championship. At 190 pounds, Jacob Lanham was runnerup, losing the title match by pin to Dillon Davidson of Taylor.

Nick Musselman was third at 138 pounds, defeating Trent Riley of Bethel-Tate 7-1 in the consolation final. Dylan Short at 150 also was third, pinning Dorien Fredericks of Wyoming in 1:45 in the consolation final. Tristen Malone also was third, using a narrow 6-5 decision over Christopher Lewis of Aiken in the consolation final.

Caleb Sears was fifth at 120 pounds and Kaleb Tabor sixth at 126 pounds.