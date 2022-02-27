Ross wins title over Falcons, Hurricane

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Wilmington and Clinton-Massie battled it out again for a championship, this time at the Division II Clinton-Massie Sectional Wrestling Championship.

But Ross (222) snuck in late and secured the overall title with Clinton-Massie second (211) and Wilmington third (208).

For Clinton-Massie, Grant Moorman was the champion at 138 pounds. The 31-5 senior won a titanic battle with Wilmington’s Thane McCoy in the title match, 8-7.

Matt Martin pinned Levi Collins of Waynesville in 2:50 to win the 144-pound crown.

Braden Rolf, a state qualifier last season, was pinned by Alex Pitsch in 2:20 and finished second at 150 pounds.

Lane Schulz was second at 215 pounds to Eli Emmons of Badin, who pinned Schulz in 2:51 in the final.

Other district qualifiers include Cody Lisle third at 106 pounds, Gatlin Newkirk third at 113 pounds, Cole Moorman third at 120 pounds, Reuben Mobley fourth at 157, Brodie Green fourth at 165,

For Wilmington, aside, from McCoy’s runnerup finish at 138, Thad Stuckey won the 165-pound weight class, scoring a 10-6 win over Titus Ray of Ross in the weight class finale.

Brett Brooks, a state qualifier last season, won the 285-pound weight class with a 9-4 win over Chris Reber of Monroe.

Carson Hibbs, a state qualifier last year, was runnerup at 132 pounds, dropping a 4-1 decision to Ryan Foster of Ross in the title match.

Gage Davis was runnerup at 157 pounds, decisioned 15-4 by Nate Ostendorf of Badin in the championship.

Brayden Smith lost to Ryan Iams of Ross by pin in 2:56 to finish as the runnerup at 175 pounds.

Josh Snell was second at 190 pounds, coming up short 6-2 against Kaiden Starks of Badin in the championship.

Other district qualifiers include Alonzo Woody fourth at 106 pounds, Darius Stewart fourth at 113 pounds,

Also, Miley Powell of Clinton-Massie was fifth at 126 pounds, Ethan Johnson of Clinton-Massie was fifth at 132 pounds, Caydn Denniston of Wilmington was fifth at 144 pounds, Alex Smith of Wilmington was fifth at 150 pounds, Brendan Musser of Clinton-Massie fifth at 175 pounds, Elijah Groh of Clinton-Massie was sixth at 190 pounds and Matt Fawley of Clinton-Massie fifth at 285.