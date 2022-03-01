Bowlers in the spotlight

The high school bowling season is near the end, but several Clinton County bowlers are in the spotlight.

Clinton-Massie’s Tyler Keck will be competing in the OHSAA Div. II State Bowling Championship at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The Wilmington High School bowling teams will begin competition this week in the Division I Southwest District Bowling Championships at Beaver-Vu Lanes — the girls will go at 9:30 a.m. Thursday while the boys will compete at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The top five teams in the district tournament qualify for the state.

In addition, the top five individual bowlers not on a state-qualifying team also advance to the OHSAA Division I State Bowling Championship. The state tournament will be held at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl March 11 (boys) and March 12 (girls).

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/03/web1_BWL_wilDWalters0209ec.jpg Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File