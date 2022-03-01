Astros set for Region 12 semifinal Wednesday night

LEES CREEK — As the lone senior on the East Clinton girls basketball team, Kelsi Lilly is a constant reminder to live in the moment, take nothing for granted.

“This (winning) may not happen next year, so let’s take this chance and run with it,” she said Tuesday afternoon during an interview at ECHS.

The Astros, 20-5 on the year, will play Marion Pleasant (17-8) 6 p.m. Wednesday in a Division III Region 12 semifinal game at Springfield High School. The winner advances to the regional championship game 1 p.m. Saturday against either Waynesville or Purcell-Marian.

“I had no idea how big a thing this was until we got here,” Lilly said. “At the beginning of the year, I thought win the league, maybe a tournament game.”

Said sophomore guard Jordan Collom, “I had high hopes at the beginning of the year but I didn’t think we’d get this far.”

Yet, here they are.

“We know we’ve made history, we just have to take it one game at a time,” Collom added.

With that in mind, Lilly is quick to make one thing clear.

“I’m always reminding the players I do not want this to be my last game,” she said.

The year of Covid in 2019-20 saw East Clinton struggle to a 7-16 record. Jeff Craycraft was the head coach and saw big things ahead for the Lady Astros.

“I remember him telling us (prior to 2020-21) that this is your year,” said Libby Evanshine, a junior for EC.

After getting through the Covid issues that saddled that season, it would be hard to imagine things being any worse for a team. They were, though, for the EC girls. Craycraft passed away just prior to the start of the season last year.

Bill Bean, who has been coaching at East Clinton 40 years, was the junior varsity coach but had the most experience of anyone in the girls program. Reluctantly, he took over the varsity job but only to get through the year.

“It was tough for me at the start,” Bean said. “I had known Jeff for a long time but we had become pretty good friends.

“I love coaching but I didn’t want all the other responsibilities that go with being the varsity coach. I said I’d get them through (2020-21) the year, which would be the smoothest transition for the girls.”

Some might disagree.

“Mentally we all had to make the decision do we want to play for Billy,” Lilly said. “When he was our JV coach, he was completely different than when he became our varsity coach and not in a bad way. He’s more calm, understanding (now). He use to yell a lot. He barely even yells now.”

Said Collom, “I was very scared of Billy to disappoint him and I still am.”

Collom admits Bean is open to conversation and the entire coaching staff — including assistants Brian Barnes, Misty Bean, Angie Collom — makes the team feel like a family.

After going 13-10 in Bean’s first year, the current started on a down note with a 46-42 loss to Waynesville. After eight straight wins, the Astros lost again, this time to Leesburg Fairfield. The loss to the Lions started a “slump.”

“I still haven’t put my finger on that,” Bean said when asked why the sudden downturn.

East Clinton went 4-3 in that time, losing to Goshen and Wilmington in addition to Fairfield.

Things turned around for the Astros after that rough patch. They’ve won eight of the last nine games, losing only to SBAAC American Division champion Western Brown.

“We found that spark again,” Evanshine said. “”We’ve got the energy back right now.”

East Clinton's bench celebrates during the district championship game win over Preble Shawnee on Saturday. Players are Kelsi Lilly (21), Jozie Jones (15), Lauren Stonewall (23), Liz Schiff (30), Megan Hadley (20), Madison Frazer (42) and Chloe Scott (31). Melony Arnold | News Journal Kelsi Lilly (21) is the lone senior on the East Clinton girls basketball team. Melony Arnold | News Journal

Astros set for Region 12 semifinal Wednesday night against Marion Pleasant

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

