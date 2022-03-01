Astros enjoying storybook ride to regional

LEES CREEK — East Clinton sophomore Jordan Collom said the team is enjoying the ride of its historic season.

First girls basketball league championship in 37 years.

First time in a district championship game in 30 years.

First time EVER in a regional semifinal game.

“We’re all in a surreal mindset,” Collom said. “We’re all just taking it in. We have to keep going, go as far as we can. It really hasn’t caught up with us yet.”

East Clinton’s storybook ride continues 6 p.m. Wednesday at Springfield High School when the Astros meet the Marion Pleasant Spartans in a Region 12 semifinal game.

While many teams are feeling the stress of a long tournament run, Libby Evanshine says the Astros are just getting started.

“At the end of the season, some teams fall apart,” the 5-10 junior said. “They get tired of each other.

“Not us. I think we’re closer now as a team.”

MOAC: Marion Pleasant is a member of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. Kyla Columber was a first team all-conference player while Emerson Williams was given honorable mention.

Avah Steele led Pleasant with 2.8 assists per game. Columber averaged 16.6 points.

Shelby won the MOAC championship this season and will play in the Region 6 semifinal with a 26-0 record.

HISTORY: Marion Pleasant was knocked out of last season’s tournament in the first round, 62-58 in overtime against West Jefferson.

In 2018 and 2017 the Spartans lost in the district finals. Marion Pleasant won the 2016 Div. III state championship with a 27-3 record.

16 WHO ARE SWEET: Here is the entire listing of Division III Sweet 16 in Ohio by region as well as the pairings for the state tournament.

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale (26-0) vs. Youngstown Liberty (23-1) at Cuyahoga Falls HS, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Garrettsville Garfield (19-6) vs. Warrensville Heights (23-1) at Cuyahoga Falls HS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Cuyahoga Falls HS, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 10

Castalia Margaretta (18-7) vs. Worthington Christian (24-2) at Lexington HS, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Wauseon (22-3) vs. Ottawa-Glandorf (19-7) at Findlay HS, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Lexington HS, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 11

Proctorville Fairland (24-2) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (22-4) at Logan HS, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Belmont Union Local (23-3) vs. Wheelersburg (23-0) at Logan HS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Logan HS, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 12

Marion Pleasant (17-8) vs. Sabina East Clinton (20-5) at Springfield HS, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Waynesville (21-4) vs. Cincinnati Purcell Marian (24-1) at Springfield HS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Springfield HS, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Region 12 vs. Region 11, Thur., March 10 at UD Arena, 12 p.m.

Region 10 vs. Region 9, Thur., March 10 at UD Arena, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., March 12 at UD Arena, 10:45 a.m.

EC NOTEBOOK

