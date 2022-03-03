Kennedy earns second team All-OAC honors

Wilmington College women’s basketball senior Kennedy Lewis wrapped up her career with second team All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors, it was announced Wednesday.

Lewis, who earned honorable mention All-OAC honors as a sophomore, led the Fightin’ Quakers in scoring (10.4 points) and assists (3.2) while also being 1-of-3 Quakers to grab at least four rebounds a game. She scored in double figures in a dozen games including a career-best performance that included 26 points on 9-of-11 shooting in a 79-63 win over Muskingum University at Fred Raizk Arena Feb. 9.

“I asked Kennedy going into the year to take a lot of ownership of our team, both on and off the court, and she did that coming into the season in great physical condition and embracing a young team as a leader,” head coach Janel Blankespoor said. “Down the stretch, I felt that she played like a veteran and dug in, logging pretty significant minutes. Kennedy’s maturation this season was awesome to witness as her coach and I’m happy that the conference recognized her efforts with All-OAC honors.”

For the second consecutive year, Wilmington won an OAC tournament game at home, this one 61-50 over Capital University, before falling at John Carroll University to end the season. The Quakers concluded the year with an 8-18 overall record.