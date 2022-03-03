Bondurant leads WC lacrosse over Earlham

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team won its home opener over Earlham 9-7 Wednesday evening in a Quaker Bowl matchup at Townsend Field.

Sam Sargent got the scoring started with an unassisted goal three minutes into the game giving Earlham an early 1-0 lead. Austin Bondurant and Justen Shaw teamed to tie the score at 1-1. Bondurant added a second goal late in the first quarter with Brock Fugate also scoring to put WC on top 3-1.

Garrett Murrell charged through the Earlham defense for a goal, assisted by Bondurant, Wilmington’s only goal of the second quarter. At the half the score was 4-2. In an incredibly even game, Wilmington and Earlham each shot 16 times in the first half and each won four faceoffs.

Earlham came out strong in the third quarter, outshooting Wilmington 9-6 and outscoring the hosts by one. Shaw took the ball himself and scored an unassisted goal halfway through the third quarter. Bondurant kept his good game going with another goal and WC enjoyed a 7-5 lead going into the final frame. Fourth quarter goals by Bondurant and Murrell put the game out of reach.

Cody Everly wins his second game in goal with 10 saves on 17 shots.

