Keck refocused, ready for state bowling

Clinton-Massie senior Tyler Keck has big-game capability.

Last week he bowled a 300 game at the Division II Southwest District Bowling Championship at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

In addition, he had a 279 game en route to a 708 series and a berth in the OHSAA Division II State Bowling Championship Friday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

During the regular season, Keck had games of 247, 235(2), 236(2), 263, 276, 246 and 247.

When Keck bowled the 300 game last week, which was the start of 19 straight strikes to begin the tournament, Clinton-Massie head coach Tyler Hayslip felt like the big game would indeed be a perfect game.

“I started to get nervous in the second ball in the 10th frame,” Hayslip said. “Tyler was close two other times this season. It felt different because he had a different kind of focus that day.”

Keck will be on lanes 37-38 and 41-42 during the state tournament. He’ll begin on 37/38, move to 41/42 for the second game then come back to 37/38 for his third game.

After this 300, Keck followed with a 279 then finished with a 129. He said he’d remember that third game just as much as the 300.

But with a week’s worth of practice under his belt, Keck will be more than ready to chase the ultimate prize in high school bowling.

”This week’s practice we have been working on his mechanics and making sure he is balanced when releasing the ball at the foul line,” said Hayslip. “Tyler was able to take the weekend to reset and focus in on his next goal. Athletes are taught to have short memories to stay confident in their abilities. Tyler showed great confidence this week during practice.”

Massie senior set for state tournament Friday in Columbus

