Fisher second overall, earns berth in next week’s state

BEAVERCREEK — After a slow start, Wilmington’s Kylie Fisher found her mark and began to throw strikes Thursday at the Division I Southwest District Girls Bowling Championship tournament at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

The result was a 671 series and a berth in next week’s state tournament.

Fisher, just a freshman, was the only member of the Wilmington High School girls bowling team that advanced to the state tournament. The team finished 14th overall.

Tori Piatt had a 497 series with games of 174, 152, 171. Lexus Reiley had 454 (155, 148, 151); Kala Hatfield 452 (147, 148, 157) and Haylee Wright 439 (150, 121, 168).

The Hurricane struggled in the baker games and were not able to earn one of the top five team finishes to receive a state tournament bid. WHS had a 3,447 team total. Fairborn won the tournament with a 4,150.

Fisher found the strikes few and far between through much of the first game then hit her stride late, striking out in the 10th frame to finish with a 202 game. That improved to 213 in the second game and finally 256 in the third game. She had a 279 game in last week’s sectional tournament.

Fisher was the second overall individual in the event. Kayleigh McMullen of Troy was the top individual with 688. McMullen was the runnerup in last year’s state tournament.

