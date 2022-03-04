Posted on by

Huricane boys win indoor meet at Univ. of Findlay


The Wilmington High School boys track and field team won the University of Findlay Dave’s Running High School Series 4 Indoor Track and Field meet Feb. 19.

Coach Chris Reynolds said Adrien Cody, Blaize Johnson, Trevor Billingsley, Elijah Collins, Ky Bozarth, Zeth Cowin and Brice Camp were standouts.

Cody set a new school record in the triple jump with a distance of 40-3.25. He finished second in the event. He also was second in the long jump at 20-9.

The boys 4×200-meter relay went 1:40.84, placing first and consisted of Collins, Cody, Camp and Bozarth.

Girls 4×800-meter relay team was fifth and was made up of Madilyn Brausch, Ava Hester, Lexi McKee-Cole and Kennedy Moore 11:51.73.

Billingsley ran 2:08.2 and placed fourth in the 800-meter run then clocked 4:39.98 and finished fifth in the boys 1,600-meter run. Collins finished in 24.34 seconds and was fourth in the boys 200-meter dash. Oliver McDermott was seventh in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:27.61. Bozarth cleared 5-6 in the high jump, good enough for fifth place.

Billingsley, Collins, Johnson and Matthew Irwin were third in the 4×400-meter relay with a 3:48.52.

