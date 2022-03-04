Huricane boys win indoor meet at Univ. of Findlay

The Wilmington High School boys track and field team won the University of Findlay Dave’s Running High School Series 4 Indoor Track and Field meet Feb. 19.

Coach Chris Reynolds said Adrien Cody, Blaize Johnson, Trevor Billingsley, Elijah Collins, Ky Bozarth, Zeth Cowin and Brice Camp were standouts.

Cody set a new school record in the triple jump with a distance of 40-3.25. He finished second in the event. He also was second in the long jump at 20-9.

The boys 4×200-meter relay went 1:40.84, placing first and consisted of Collins, Cody, Camp and Bozarth.

Girls 4×800-meter relay team was fifth and was made up of Madilyn Brausch, Ava Hester, Lexi McKee-Cole and Kennedy Moore 11:51.73.

Billingsley ran 2:08.2 and placed fourth in the 800-meter run then clocked 4:39.98 and finished fifth in the boys 1,600-meter run. Collins finished in 24.34 seconds and was fourth in the boys 200-meter dash. Oliver McDermott was seventh in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:27.61. Bozarth cleared 5-6 in the high jump, good enough for fifth place.

Billingsley, Collins, Johnson and Matthew Irwin were third in the 4×400-meter relay with a 3:48.52.