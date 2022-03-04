Gallion to return to state bowling tournament

BEAVERCREEK — Hunter Gallion will return to the state bowling tournament next week at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Wilmington High School senior had a 707 series and finished fourth overall Friday at the Division I Southwest District Bowling Championship.

Gallion will compete March 11 in the OHSAA Division I State Bowling Championship. Practice begins that day at 10:15 a.m. with competition set to start at 10:30 a.m.

Gallion joins Kylie Fisher as state qualifiers. Fisher will compete in the girls state 10:30 a.m. March 12 at Wayne Webb’s establishment.

Gallion also bowled in the state tournament in 2020 as part of the WHS team that advanced.

As a a team, Wilmington was eighth overall with a 4,106 total.

Other than Gallion, Wilmington did not have another bowler finish with three-game series of 608 or better.

But in the baker games the Hurricane made a strong finish to return to state as a team. They fell just short.

Wilmington had a three-game team series of 2,850 and were 15th overall.

After a first baker game of 148, it didn’t look at all good for the orange and black.

They followed with games of 248, 215, 193, 218 and 234 to finish with the fourth best baker total on the day. While moving up to eighth place, WHS still fell 62 pins short of advancing to the state.

Centerville won the team portion with a 4,475 and Anthony Conty, a senior at CHS, was the top individual with a 794 series.

Isaac Martini, a former Hurricane bowler, had a 621 series and failed to qualify for state.

