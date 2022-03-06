Wilmington, Earlham split DH, finish series at noon today

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wilmington College baseball team split a doubleheader with Earlham College Saturday, winning a wild game one 9-8 in 11 innings and falling 19-9 in game two.

In the game one victory, Aaron Burns got the offense started with a two-run home run in the second inning. Owen Baumann double home Jacob Kalt to make it 3-0 later in the second. Caleb Scott picked up an RBI in the third to make it 4-1.

A Dominic Depa solo home run in the top of the sixth put the visitors up 5-1, but Earlham put together a two-out rally in the bottom half of the sixth to pull within 5-3.

Aaron Boster started on the mound for Wilmington, striking out seven and walking six. He was relieved by Clinton-Massie grad Luke Chappie. Earlham went on top 8-5 before AJ Wolf stranded two Earlham runners in the eighth.

With two outs in the ninth, Wilmington rallied. Scott drew a walk with the bases loaded. Jared Lammert stroked a ground-rule double to tie the game 8-8.

Jesse Reliford came in to pitch in the ninth and shut the door on Earlham over the next two innings.

Tyler Shaneyfelt led off the 11th with a bunt single and, after a sacrifice, Moses Garza delivered what proved to be the game-winning run with a single down the right field line. Reliford competed the three-inning victory with a groundout and two flyouts in the 11th.

Depa finished 3-for-5 with a home run for Wilmington while Kelsey, Lammert and Baumann had two hits each.

In the second game, Earlham scored at least one run in each of the first seven innings, including a seven-run seventh.

Austin Christman took the pitching loss, allowing six earned runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings of work.

Kelsey was the lone Wilmington Quaker to tally a multi-hit game in the nightcap, going 3-for-6 with four RBIs.

Wilmington (6-3), will wrap up its series with Earlham today with a single game. First pitch is slated for noon.