Franciscan overpowers WC lacrosse 19-6

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team was defeated by Franciscan University 19-6 Saturday at Townsend Field.

The Quakers’ Justen Shaw opened up the scoring in the eighth minute of the first quarter. The Barons responded with seven unanswered goals first quarter. Franciscan continued its onslaught and outscored the Quakers 7-1 in the second period. Shaw scored the Quakers lone goal of the second quarter.

Franciscan University now sits at 2-1 and Wilmington’s record is 2-2 after this week’s games.

Shaw scored two goals and assisted on two more. Austin Young also scored twice and contributed an assist.

Wilmington will hit the road and travel to Anderson University 5 p.m. Wednesday.

