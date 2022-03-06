Earlham holds off Wilmington baseball 12-11

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wilmington College baseball team rallied from a three-run deficit to get the tying run 90 feet away in the ninth, but Earlham College come out on top 12-11 in an offensive Quaker Bowl Rivalry series finale from Randal R. Sadler Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Earlham took a 5-0 lead but Wilmington began the road back when Aaron Burns drew a bases loaded walk that was followed by a two-RBI single from Moses Garza. Down 6-3, Wilmington loaded the bases in the fourth and, once against with two outs, delivered as Dominic Depa plated two runs with a single. Both teams plated a run in the fifth, but Earlham took an 8-6 lead after six complete with a run in the sixth.

An attempted steal of second allowed Tyler Shaneyfelt to score from third in the top of the seventh, but two runs from Earlham put the hosts up 10-7 after seven complete. In the eighth, Wilmington got back within a run again as a bases loaded walk followed by a sacrifice fly made the score 10-9.

Down 12-9, WC put together three straight singles, the final be Caleb Scott to make it 12-10. With the bases loaded, Corbin Craft singled a run in before the WC rally ended.

Stines took the loss allowing four earned runs on eight hits. In total between the two teams, there were 14 walks and seven hit batters.

Jesse Reliford finished 4-for-6 with three runs scored while Evan Kelsey also had a three-hit contest. Lammert and Depa also had multi-hit games for Wilmington.

Wilmington (6-4) will host Franklin College for a single game 3 p.m. Tuesday at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.