Wilmington’s Adrien Cody placed in the top 16 in two events at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches indoor state championship meet.

Cody was 14th in the triple jump with a distance of 39-0. He was 15th in the long jump at 20-3.

“This was a great confidence boost for Adrien going in to the spring (outdoor) season and he has such a high ceiling for the remainder of his career,” WHS coach Chris Reynolds said.